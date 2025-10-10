MIT Rejects Trump’s Rowan-Backed University Funding Compact

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology rejected the Trump administration’s latest effort to reorient higher education toward its policy priorities, spurning a proposal that calls for universities to accept a series of demands in exchange for preferential access to federal funding.

Advertisement

MIT’s practices already “meet or exceed many standards outlined in the document you sent,” President Sally Kornbluth said in a letter Friday to Education Secretary Linda McMahon. Other parts of the deal, which Apollo Global Management Inc. co-founder Marc Rowan helped formulate and has championed, would endanger scientific freedom, Kornbluth said.

The Trump administration sent letters to a group of top-tier universities this month setting out a proposed compact that would cap international students, ban the use of race or sex in hiring, freeze tuition rates for the next five years and require standardized testing in the admissions process in exchange for preferential access to federal funding. Adherence is subject to Justice Department review, and violators lose access to benefits for at least a year.

Advertisement

“Fundamentally, the premise of the document is inconsistent with our core belief that scientific funding should be based on scientific merit alone,” Kornbluth said. “In our view, America’s leadership in science and innovation depends on independent thinking and open competition for excellence.”

White House spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Minimum Standards’

Rowan, who is also chair of the board of advisors at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, said in an opinion piece Friday in the New York Times that the compact is designed to fix a “broken” higher education system. He said he helped formulate the standards with a Trump administration working group.

“The purpose of the compact is to set forth the minimum standards of conduct and performance that institutions of higher education must meet to benefit from a relationship with the federal government,” Rowan wrote in the Times.

Advertisement

Kornbluth highlighted in her response to McMahon that MIT was the first school to return to requiring standardized testing in admissions after most colleges dropped it during the pandemic. She also pointed out the the school’s significant financial aid and its rejection of legacy preferences in admissions.

“With respect, we cannot support the proposed approach to addressing the issues facing higher education,” Kornbluth said.

In addition to MIT, the letters were sent to Penn, Vanderbilt University, Dartmouth College, the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, the University of Arizona, Brown University and the University of Virginia. They were asked to provide responses to the government by Oct. 20.

The institutions received the invitation because they were seen as more amenable to working with the administration. As the White House suspended research funding and targeted universities like Harvard and Northwestern with a barrage of investigations over the summer, many of the colleges that received the compact were walking a fine line to avoid government scrutiny without appearing to curry favor.

Advertisement

Some of them, like Vanderbilt and Dartmouth, avoided joining other elite institutions in publicly condemning the government’s attacks on Harvard.

‘Defiance’ Sign

Now the federal spotlight is on them, anyway, and the stakes for responding could be high. In the case of Penn and Brown, which already made deals conceding to White House demands, it could restart a battle they’d hoped had been put to rest.

“If these universities reject the overture from the Trump administration, it will most likely be viewed as a sign of defiance,” said Ken Marcus, former assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department during Trump’s first term,

In statements released over the past week, leaders for the colleges have promised to protect their autonomy while considering the benefits of federal favor at a time of extreme instability in higher education. In a Friday statement, Brown President Christina Paxson asked for input from members of the school community.

Advertisement

Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock said in an Oct. 3 statement that higher education isn’t perfect, and “we can do better,” she wrote. But “at the same time, we will never compromise our academic freedom and our ability to govern ourselves.”

The University of Virginia’s interim president, Paul Mahoney, has said he was forming a working group to assess the compact but that “it would be difficult for the university to agree to certain provisions.” Penn President Larry Jameson also echoed Kornbluth’s commitment to “scientific merit” as the sole determining factor in research funding.

Only the University of Texas appeared to welcome the attention. Kevin Eltife, chair of the UT system’s board of regents, wrote that they were “honored” that their flagship in Austin was “selected by the Trump administration for potential funding advantages.”

Advertisement

With assistance from Georgia Hall.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.