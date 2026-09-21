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Mitrankur Majumdar takes over Infosys CEO designate's old shoes

Jas Bardia
3 min read21 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
MitraMnkur Majumdar, who is based in Richardson, Texas, has been in the firm for more than 28 years and stepped into his new role late last month.
MitraMnkur Majumdar, who is based in Richardson, Texas, has been in the firm for more than 28 years and stepped into his new role late last month.
Summary

Infosys has appointed Mitrankur Majumdar to lead its $2.7 billion Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy business, replacing CEO-designate Ashiss Kumar Dash, in a move signalling continuity and stability.

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Infosys Ltd has handed its $2.7-billion services, utilities, resources, and energy (SURE) business to veteran Mitrankur Majumdar, filling the seat vacated by CEO-designate Ashiss Kumar Dash in arguably the firm’s first big rejig since Dash’s elevation less than two months ago.

Infosys Ltd has handed its $2.7-billion services, utilities, resources, and energy (SURE) business to veteran Mitrankur Majumdar, filling the seat vacated by CEO-designate Ashiss Kumar Dash in arguably the firm’s first big rejig since Dash’s elevation less than two months ago.

Majumdar, who is based in Richardson, Texas, has been in the firm for more than 28 years and stepped into his new role late last month, according to the company’s and Majumdar’s social media handles.

Majumdar, who is based in Richardson, Texas, has been in the firm for more than 28 years and stepped into his new role late last month, according to the company’s and Majumdar’s social media handles.

This marks the first major organisational change in the country’s second-largest information technology (IT) services firm since it announced Dash as its chief executive officer (CEO) designate on 23 July. This also comes at a time when the rise of automation tools is calling into question the relevance of the country’s largest tech services firms.

Also Read | Coforge tasks Egon Zehnder to find next board chairman

Dash, in turn, has big shoes to fill when he takes over from Salil Parekh in April, bringing an end to Parekh’s tenure of more than nine years at the top. Parekh’s tenure has been marked by stability, an influx of large deals valued at more than $1 billion, and a doubling of the company’s annual revenue to $10 billion.

For now, Majumdar will step into the shoes of Dash, who headed the services, utilities, resources, and energy (SURE) segment for a little over seven years.

“Across SURE, industries are being reshaped by AI, data, cloud, new operating models, and rapidly changing client expectations. Mit’s (Majumdar’s) experience in business transformation, strategic AI partnerships and building growth across diverse markets positions him strongly to lead this next phase,” the company said as part of its LinkedIn post on 26 August.

To be sure, Majumdar updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect this change earlier on Sunday.

Transition in growth unit

With this, Majumdar will oversee around $2.69 billion, or a little more than a tenth of the company's annual business, from companies in the SURE segment. Infosys ended last year with $20.16 billion in revenue, up 4.6% year-on-year.

The company’s business in this segment grew 4.7% from the preceding fiscal, broadly in line with last year’s growth.

Also Read | IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels

Majumdar steps into big shoes, as the energy, utilities, services, and resources segment has been among the company’s fastest-growing segments since Dash took over as its segment head in April 2019. The segment grew at a compounded annual rate of 8.87% between April 2019 and March 2026, making it the third fastest-growing vertical behind manufacturing and life sciences, which grew at 15.98% and 9.28%, respectively.

Infosys reported a compounded annual growth rate of about 7.95% during this period.

“This is the right strategy in the current scenario when there is a disruption risk in the industry because of AI. A new person would not have had much visibility on how the company is running. This move accelerates stability that was already there in a fast-growing segment,” said Amit Chandra, vice-president at HDFC Securities.

Majumdar joined the company as a software engineer in November 1997 and moved up the ranks over the years. He last served as the industry head of the services segment in the Americas, according to the company’s FY26 annual report.

Continuity and leadership backing

A second expert said Majumdar was “very easy to engage with.”

“From my interactions with Mit, I have always found him thoughtful, grounded and very easy to engage with. He is not someone who needs to dominate the room, but he understands clients, listens carefully and gets quickly to the business issue. He also has the technical grounding to connect what is happening with AI, cloud and data to the operational realities clients are dealing with,” said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research, a Massachusetts-based IT advisory firm.

This change comes less than three months after the company elevated Dash as its CEO designate.

The company announced this change during its earnings press conference, delivered by its chairman, Nandan Nilekani.

Also Read | Behind the 43-day board tussle at Coforge

“He has worked in every part of Infosys, be it in delivery, be it in sales, be it in account management, starting a new data centre in Bhubaneshwar, everything, and he's someone who I think everybody likes and respects. He's an uncomplicated guy, focused on what needs to be done,” Nilekani said in his first opening address in almost three years.

For now, HDFC Securities’ Chandra does not expect much change to the organisation.

“Don’t expect major organisational changes by Dash because Salil had built a steady ship when he took over. New growth opportunities in the industry are scarce, and such times call for stability more than anything else,” added Chandra.

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Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMitrankur Majumdar takes over Infosys CEO designate's old shoes

Mitrankur Majumdar takes over Infosys CEO designate's old shoes

Jas Bardia
3 min read21 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
MitraMnkur Majumdar, who is based in Richardson, Texas, has been in the firm for more than 28 years and stepped into his new role late last month.
MitraMnkur Majumdar, who is based in Richardson, Texas, has been in the firm for more than 28 years and stepped into his new role late last month.
Summary

Infosys has appointed Mitrankur Majumdar to lead its $2.7 billion Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy business, replacing CEO-designate Ashiss Kumar Dash, in a move signalling continuity and stability.

Gift this article

Infosys Ltd has handed its $2.7-billion services, utilities, resources, and energy (SURE) business to veteran Mitrankur Majumdar, filling the seat vacated by CEO-designate Ashiss Kumar Dash in arguably the firm’s first big rejig since Dash’s elevation less than two months ago.

Infosys Ltd has handed its $2.7-billion services, utilities, resources, and energy (SURE) business to veteran Mitrankur Majumdar, filling the seat vacated by CEO-designate Ashiss Kumar Dash in arguably the firm’s first big rejig since Dash’s elevation less than two months ago.

Majumdar, who is based in Richardson, Texas, has been in the firm for more than 28 years and stepped into his new role late last month, according to the company’s and Majumdar’s social media handles.

Majumdar, who is based in Richardson, Texas, has been in the firm for more than 28 years and stepped into his new role late last month, according to the company’s and Majumdar’s social media handles.

This marks the first major organisational change in the country’s second-largest information technology (IT) services firm since it announced Dash as its chief executive officer (CEO) designate on 23 July. This also comes at a time when the rise of automation tools is calling into question the relevance of the country’s largest tech services firms.

Also Read | Coforge tasks Egon Zehnder to find next board chairman

Dash, in turn, has big shoes to fill when he takes over from Salil Parekh in April, bringing an end to Parekh’s tenure of more than nine years at the top. Parekh’s tenure has been marked by stability, an influx of large deals valued at more than $1 billion, and a doubling of the company’s annual revenue to $10 billion.

For now, Majumdar will step into the shoes of Dash, who headed the services, utilities, resources, and energy (SURE) segment for a little over seven years.

“Across SURE, industries are being reshaped by AI, data, cloud, new operating models, and rapidly changing client expectations. Mit’s (Majumdar’s) experience in business transformation, strategic AI partnerships and building growth across diverse markets positions him strongly to lead this next phase,” the company said as part of its LinkedIn post on 26 August.

To be sure, Majumdar updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect this change earlier on Sunday.

Transition in growth unit

With this, Majumdar will oversee around $2.69 billion, or a little more than a tenth of the company's annual business, from companies in the SURE segment. Infosys ended last year with $20.16 billion in revenue, up 4.6% year-on-year.

The company’s business in this segment grew 4.7% from the preceding fiscal, broadly in line with last year’s growth.

Also Read | IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels

Majumdar steps into big shoes, as the energy, utilities, services, and resources segment has been among the company’s fastest-growing segments since Dash took over as its segment head in April 2019. The segment grew at a compounded annual rate of 8.87% between April 2019 and March 2026, making it the third fastest-growing vertical behind manufacturing and life sciences, which grew at 15.98% and 9.28%, respectively.

Infosys reported a compounded annual growth rate of about 7.95% during this period.

“This is the right strategy in the current scenario when there is a disruption risk in the industry because of AI. A new person would not have had much visibility on how the company is running. This move accelerates stability that was already there in a fast-growing segment,” said Amit Chandra, vice-president at HDFC Securities.

Majumdar joined the company as a software engineer in November 1997 and moved up the ranks over the years. He last served as the industry head of the services segment in the Americas, according to the company’s FY26 annual report.

Continuity and leadership backing

A second expert said Majumdar was “very easy to engage with.”

“From my interactions with Mit, I have always found him thoughtful, grounded and very easy to engage with. He is not someone who needs to dominate the room, but he understands clients, listens carefully and gets quickly to the business issue. He also has the technical grounding to connect what is happening with AI, cloud and data to the operational realities clients are dealing with,” said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research, a Massachusetts-based IT advisory firm.

This change comes less than three months after the company elevated Dash as its CEO designate.

The company announced this change during its earnings press conference, delivered by its chairman, Nandan Nilekani.

Also Read | Behind the 43-day board tussle at Coforge

“He has worked in every part of Infosys, be it in delivery, be it in sales, be it in account management, starting a new data centre in Bhubaneshwar, everything, and he's someone who I think everybody likes and respects. He's an uncomplicated guy, focused on what needs to be done,” Nilekani said in his first opening address in almost three years.

For now, HDFC Securities’ Chandra does not expect much change to the organisation.

“Don’t expect major organisational changes by Dash because Salil had built a steady ship when he took over. New growth opportunities in the industry are scarce, and such times call for stability more than anything else,” added Chandra.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMitrankur Majumdar takes over Infosys CEO designate's old shoes
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