Mitratel Is Said to Weigh Reviving $5.5 Billion Bersama Merger

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian telecommunications tower company PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi is considering reviving a merger with rival PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said, which would mark the second such attempt in a decade.

The companies, both listed in Jakarta, have held early talks with prospective advisers about the merits of a potential combination that could create an entity worth about 90 trillion rupiah ($5.5 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Shares of Dayamitra, known as Mitratel, have fallen about 17% this year, giving it a market value of roughly 45 trillion rupiah. Tower Bersama’s stock has dropped about 4%, valuing it at 45.8 trillion rupiah.

This would be the second attempt to merge the two tower firms, after a previous plan fell apart in 2015. It would also follow a wave of consolidation in the telecoms sector in Indonesia. Some recent deals include a $6.5 billion merger between PT XL Axiata and PT Smartfren Telecom, and a similar move by CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and Qatar’s Ooredoo QPSC, which combined their local businesses in 2022 in a $6 billion transaction to create PT Indosat.

Mitratel — which is about 72% controlled by PT Telkom Indonesia Persero — owns and manages more than 39,400 towers, according to its latest annual report. Indonesia’s government holds roughly 52% Telkom through the nation’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

Tower Bersama, established in 2004 and listed on the Jakarta stock exchange six years later, has more 23,000 telecom sites, according to its website. The company is majority-owned by Bersama Digital Infrastructure Asia Pte, a platform controlled by Provident Capital and PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s asset management arm also holds a significant minority stake in Bersama Digital after it invested around $610 million in 2022.

Considerations about a potential merger of Mitratel and Bersama are at an early stage and there’s no certainty there will be a deal, the people said.

Representatives for Tower Bersama, Mitratel and Danantara didn’t reply to requests for comment, while Telkom declined to comment.

--With assistance from Tassia Sipahutar.

