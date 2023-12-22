Mitshi India on December 21 informed the exchanges that it has accepted the resignation of Rinku Niket Patel from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also enclosed Patel's letter which was written on school notebook paper in its official statement.

The company released the resignation letter as part of its disclosures to the exchanges

Patel resigned due to personal reasons and the resignation is with effect from December 20, 2023, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The company is in the process of identifying / appointing a new CFO and shall inform the stock exchanges once the position of CFO is filled up," it said.

About the company Mitshi India Limited (formerly known as Dera Paints and Chemicals Ltd) was founded in 1976, was incorporated in July 1990, and conducted an IPO in 1992. It has been listed on BSE for 28 years, as per the company website.

According to Bloomberg, Mitshi India manufactures paints. It also produces paper, plastic, hardware, and metal products, as well as wholesales fruits and vegetables. Mitshi India provides housekeeping, logistics, warehousing, and technology services for customers in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.