Mitsubishi Corp invests in TVS Supply Chain Solutions for minority stake

Mumbai: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVS SCS) on Tuesday said that Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation has invested an undisclosed amount in the former to acquire a minority stake.

The Chennai-based TVS Group company said Mitsubishi has acquired the stake from Tata Opportunities Fund, which plans a partial exit. The Tata Opportunities Fund (TOF) first invested in TVS SCS in 2015 as a minority partner.

TOF has also invested in TVS SCS to fund acquisitions and support in future growth plans, the company said.

“Mitsubishi’s investment is through a secondary market transaction which will allow an existing investor - Tata Opportunities Fund - to secure a partial exit," it said in an official statement.

The company said that Tata Opportunities Fund would continue to hold its residual stake and would remain a key strategic investment partner for TVS SCS.

“TVS SCS has successfully pivoted into new segments and addressed opportunities arising out of covid-19 through customer-focused offerings and digital capabilities. Our innovative solutions and differentiated approach make TVS SCS a preferred supply chain partner to our clients. Through our partnership with Mitsubishi Corp, we aim to accelerate our growth in the years to come," said R. Dinesh, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

With presence across 14 countries, TVS SCS provides end-to-end supply chain services to multiple sectors including automobiles, beverages, information technology, healthcare, telecom, retail, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and defense.

Last year, Mitsubishi Corp had invested ₹250 crore in another TVS Group company, TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd (TVS ASL), thereby increasing its stake from 3% to 25%.

