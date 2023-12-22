Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group eyes expansive growth in India amidst positive economic outlook: Report
Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., is set to further bolster its footprint in India, buoyed by key investments and a steadfast belief in the nation's robust economic growth.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., the largest bank in Japan, is seeking to expand its presence in India following strategic investments aimed at harnessing the growth potential of the South Asian nation, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message