Cement firms see strong volume growth

Cement firms see strong volume growth3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:33 PM IST
The raw material costs, which were still 17.4% higher year-on-year, were up 2% sequentially. Not much improvement in realisations meant that the operating performance remained muted.
NEW DELHI : Strong domestic cement demand led to cement companies reporting strong double-digit volume growth during the previous quarter but the limited improvement in realisations and lower-than-expected decline in costs meant that overall performance was a mixed bag.