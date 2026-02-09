Mixed summer for hiring: Gig jobs rise as permanent roles stay elusive
Summary
While mandates are coming in from e-commerce and logistics players, banking, consumer durables, and electronics companies with physical stores are largely limiting hiring to replacements.
Recruitment companies are bracing for a subdued hiring season during the summer months, which typically mark the second-largest hiring period after the festive season in India.
