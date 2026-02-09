Mixed summer for hiring: Gig jobs rise as permanent roles stay elusive

Kartik Narayan, CEO of Apna.Co, is more optimistic about an uptick in temporary and gig hiring in the coming months. “With the new labour codes coming in, I don’t think private investment will significantly increase permanent jobs in the near term. Consumption hasn’t picked up enough for that. Over the next six months, we are likely to see more contractual hiring rather than growth in permanent roles," he said. Apna Group is a Bengaluru-based, AI-driven recruitment and professional networking platform.