Why mixed-use developments could drive the next phase of luxury city hotels

Risk diversification for developers

Such mixed-use developments are especially useful where land is expensive or scarce, and developers are able to build vertically and integrated hotels with other assets. "In places like Punjab, where real estate tends to be quite expensive, promoters often build and sell retail segments of the complex first, hedging their bets and spreading risk," said Ajay K. Bakaya, chairman, Sarovar Hotels, and director of Louvre Hotels India. "We operate many properties that are mixed-use developments in bigger cities. Sometimes, these are three to four floors of hotels stacked above retail or business hubs. We are present in Bengaluru, Delhi and Ghaziabad in these formats.”