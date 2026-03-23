The 442-room Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, located on Golf Course Extension Road, sits amidst a mixed-use development surrounded by office towers, upscale cafés like Parisian Café, and restaurants such as Remy's Pizzeria. The self-contained retail and commercial district allows visitors to effortlessly move from meetings to dining to their hotel rooms without leaving the 29-acre integrated complex.
Why mixed-use developments could drive the next phase of luxury city hotels
SummaryIndian developers are increasingly creating mixed-use projects that combine hotels with offices and retail, optimizing land use in urban areas. This trend is driven by demand for integrated spaces, and aims to balance risks and income during fluctuating market conditions.
The 442-room Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, located on Golf Course Extension Road, sits amidst a mixed-use development surrounded by office towers, upscale cafés like Parisian Café, and restaurants such as Remy's Pizzeria. The self-contained retail and commercial district allows visitors to effortlessly move from meetings to dining to their hotel rooms without leaving the 29-acre integrated complex.
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