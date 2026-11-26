Nearly a year after first announcing its acquisition of Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd, Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc and the Mumbai-based investment bank have finally commenced their partnership, the firms said in a statement on Thursday. Operations have begun following completion of the transaction and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
The agreement, initially announced in December 2025, combines the operations of the Tokyo-based lender's India securities arm Mizuho Securities Co with the Indian financial services firm.