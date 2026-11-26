Nearly a year after first announcing its acquisition of Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd, Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc and the Mumbai-based investment bank have finally commenced their partnership, the firms said in a statement on Thursday. Operations have begun following completion of the transaction and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
Nearly a year after first announcing its acquisition of Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd, Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc and the Mumbai-based investment bank have finally commenced their partnership, the firms said in a statement on Thursday. Operations have begun following completion of the transaction and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
The agreement, initially announced in December 2025, combines the operations of the Tokyo-based lender's India securities arm Mizuho Securities Co with the Indian financial services firm.
The agreement, initially announced in December 2025, combines the operations of the Tokyo-based lender's India securities arm Mizuho Securities Co with the Indian financial services firm.
Under the deal, Mizuho Securities agreed to acquire a majority stake of more than 60% in Avendus from KKR & Co affiliate Redpoint Investments Pte for over $500 million. The Competition Commission of India cleared the deal in April, followed by conditional approval from the Reserve Bank of India in October. Under the terms of the transaction, Avendus will retain its brand and leadership structure. Co-founders Gaurav Deepak and Kaushal Aggarwal will continue to lead the firm.
"We are delighted to formally begin our partnership with Avendus at a time when economic ties between Japan and India are becoming increasingly important," Masahiro Kihara, president and group chief executive officer of Mizuho Financial Group, said in the statement.
The tie-up links Mizuho's network across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific with Avendus’s operations in India. Yoshiro Hamamoto, president and chief executive of Mizuho Securities, said the alliance expands the firm’s mergers and acquisitions platform by pairing Avendus's market presence with Mizuho's financing capabilities.
Mizuho Financial Group employs about 65,000 people across more than 30 countries and regions. As of March 2026, the group reported consolidated assets of about 300 trillion yen ($2 trillion).
Mid-market and tech dealmaker
Founded in 1999, Avendus has carved out a market share alongside domestic firms such as Kotak Investment Banking, JM Financial and DSP Merrill Lynch, as well as global banks including Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Morgan Stanley.
While established domestic banks and foreign lenders focused on conglomerates, debt structuring, equity capital market deals and large-cap listings, Avendus built its business around private-equity transactions, mid-market mergers, and technology companies.
The firm ranks among the top advisors by deal volume for startup fundraising and technology-sector transactions in India. According to Venture Intelligence data, for the first nine months of 2026, Avendus ranked fifth overall in Indian deal value, with 22 transactions totaling $3.44 billion, trailing only Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Its advisory mandates include late-stage funding rounds for Swiggy, BookMyShow, and MoEngage, as well as initial public offerings for Zetwerk and NSE Ltd.