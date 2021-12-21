Mizuho invests in Vietnam’s fintech app MoMo driving its value to $2 billion

Vietnam, forecast to have 53 million online consumers by year’s end, has the second-highest growth rate in digital consumers in Southeast Asia, just after Indonesia, according to an August report by Facebook Inc. and Bain & Co. The National Party Congress, which meets every five years, targets the digital economy to comprise 30% of GDP by 2030. Officials want 80% of the population to have online payment accounts by 2025, according to the government’s website.