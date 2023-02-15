MJ Hudson Group Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Matthew Hudson had resigned with immediate effect, days after the company's auditor EY exited saying it had "lost trust" in management.

In December, the asset management services firm warned it would not be able to complete its full-year audit in time due to continued discrepancies in its finances. It had also suspended Chief Financial Officer Peter Connell.

Hudson is currently the company's largest shareholder, with a stake of more than 20%.

The company did not give a reason for his departure and Hudson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent through networking platform LinkedIn.

Hudson, 61, who founded the company in 2010, will continue to serve as a director of MJ Hudson Holdco and MJ Hudson Ltd for the interim.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.