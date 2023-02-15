MJ Hudson's CEO resigns after auditing woes deepen
MJ Hudson CEO Matthew Hudson has resigned with ‘immediate effect', mere days after the company's auditor EY's exit claiming it had lost trust in the management
MJ Hudson Group Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Matthew Hudson had resigned with immediate effect, days after the company's auditor EY exited saying it had "lost trust" in management.
