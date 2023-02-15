Home / Companies / News /  MJ Hudson's CEO resigns after auditing woes deepen
Back

MJ Hudson Group Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Matthew Hudson had resigned with immediate effect, days after the company's auditor EY exited saying it had "lost trust" in management.

In December, the asset management services firm warned it would not be able to complete its full-year audit in time due to continued discrepancies in its finances. It had also suspended Chief Financial Officer Peter Connell.

Hudson is currently the company's largest shareholder, with a stake of more than 20%.

The company did not give a reason for his departure and Hudson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent through networking platform LinkedIn.

Hudson, 61, who founded the company in 2010, will continue to serve as a director of MJ Hudson Holdco and MJ Hudson Ltd for the interim.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x