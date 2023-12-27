M&M accelerates ‘Born EV’ plans, to expedite launches

Over the next five years, Mahindra expects up to 30% of all the SUVs it sells in India to be EVs. It also knows many of these are unlikely to be existing Mahindra customers. Enter, BE. This brand new EV-only identity, coexisting alongside XUV brands that the company’s tech-savvy customers are already familiar with, is the dual strategy M&M will follow till 2027. Born EVs are vehicles manufactured on a pure EV platform. While rival Tata Motors has an early lead in the electric vehicle market, M&M will be the first automaker in India to carve out multiple models and brands on a single EV platform. Mahindra says its line-up of five EVs, developed on the born electric INGLO platform, will be its most powerful vehicles yet.