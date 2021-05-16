M&M announces ₹1-lakh health insurance for new tractor customers1 min read . 03:10 PM IST
M&M announces ₹1-lakh health insurance for new tractor customers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
M&M announces ₹1-lakh health insurance for new tractor customers
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday announced an initiative to support its new tractor customers amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with provisions for health insurance of ₹1 lakh and pre-approved emergency financial support to farmers.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday announced an initiative to support its new tractor customers amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with provisions for health insurance of ₹1 lakh and pre-approved emergency financial support to farmers.
Under its 'M-Protect COVID' plan, the company said it aims to safeguard new Mahindra tractor customers and their families against the eventuality of contracting COVID-19.
Under its 'M-Protect COVID' plan, the company said it aims to safeguard new Mahindra tractor customers and their families against the eventuality of contracting COVID-19.
M&M said the plan includes a health cover of ₹1 lakh through a unique COVID-19 Mediclaim policy to cover the customer in case they contract COVID-19 with home quarantine benefits.
Besides, it will also provide financial support by providing pre-approved loans to support medical expenses incurred during COVID-19 treatment.
The company said it will insure a customers' loan under 'Mahindra Loan Suraksha' in case of loss of life.
"The M-Protect COVID Plan will be available on Mahindra's entire range of tractors purchased in May 2021," M&M said in a statement.
M&M President (Farm Equipment Sector) Hemant Sikka said the new 'M–Protect Covid Plan' is a new initiative targeted at farmers ,"as we stand by them to drive positive change even in these tough times".
"With M-Protect we are privileged to serve and support them to reduce the impact of a COVID related eventuality. With M-Protect we hope our farmers continue to have a healthy life," he added.
M&M Chief Executive Officer, Farm Division Shubhabrata Saha said May and June are important months for the livelihood of the farming community and COVID-19 has brought in several challenges.
"Our new M-Protect Covid Plan is intended to ease farmers' worries as we support them in these crucial farming related months," he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!