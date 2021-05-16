M&M announces 1-lakh health insurance for new tractor customers

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday announced an initiative to support its new tractor customers amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with provisions for health insurance of ₹1 lakh and pre-approved emergency financial support to farmers.

M&M said the plan includes a health cover of ₹1 lakh through a unique COVID-19 Mediclaim policy to cover the customer in case they contract COVID-19 with home quarantine benefits.

Besides, it will also provide financial support by providing pre-approved loans to support medical expenses incurred during COVID-19 treatment.

The company said it will insure a customers' loan under 'Mahindra Loan Suraksha' in case of loss of life.

"The M-Protect COVID Plan will be available on Mahindra's entire range of tractors purchased in May 2021," M&M said in a statement.

M&M President (Farm Equipment Sector) Hemant Sikka said the new 'M–Protect Covid Plan' is a new initiative targeted at farmers ,"as we stand by them to drive positive change even in these tough times".

M&M Chief Executive Officer, Farm Division Shubhabrata Saha said May and June are important months for the livelihood of the farming community and COVID-19 has brought in several challenges.

"Our new M-Protect Covid Plan is intended to ease farmers' worries as we support them in these crucial farming related months," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.