M&M auto sales in August rises 19% YoY to 70,350 units; tractor sales up 1%1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:52 AM IST
In the Utility Vehicles segment, M&M sold its highest-ever SUVs of 37,270 vehicles in the month, in the domestic market, and overall, 38,164 vehicles, including exports.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Friday reported overall auto sales for the month of August 2023 at 70,350 vehicles, registering a growth of 19% from 59,000 units in the same month last year.
