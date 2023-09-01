Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Friday reported overall auto sales for the month of August 2023 at 70,350 vehicles, registering a growth of 19% from 59,000 units in the same month last year.

M&M’s domestic passenger vehicle sales in August rose 25% to 37,270 units from 29,852 units, YoY.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, M&M sold its highest-ever SUVs of 37,270 vehicles in the month, in the domestic market, and overall, 38,164 vehicles, including exports.

The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,613 units.

“While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts, for sustained and smooth scaleup," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M.

Overall exports in August 2023 declined 17% to 2,423 units from 2,912 units in August 2022.

M&M’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), reported a marginal 1% rise in total tractor sales for August 2023 at 21,676 units. The company sold 21,520 tractors in August last year.

Domestic tractor sales during the month rose 3% to 20,647 units as against 20,138 units, YoY, while exports of tractors declined 26% YoY to 1,029 units.

“Despite a 9% monsoon deficit at the end of August, Kharif sowing is largely on track and has shown an improvement over last year for all key crops except pulses. Terms of trade continue to be favourable for the farmer, with inputs inflation cooling off and crop prices holding firm. With the upcoming festive season, we expect tractor demand to grow in the coming months," said Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

On Friday, M&M share price hit a 52-week high of ₹1,604.55 apiece on the BSE.

At 11:50 am, M&M share price was trading 0.97% higher at ₹1,591.40 apiece on the BSE.

