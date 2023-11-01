M&M auto sales in October up 32% to 80,679 units; tractor sales drop 3% YoY
In the Utility Vehicles segment, M&M recorded the highest sales for the fourth consecutive month. In October, the company sold 43,708 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 36% and overall, 44,264 vehicles, including exports.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M), the automobile major, on Wednesday reported total auto sales for the month of October 2023 at 80,679 vehicles, a growth of 32% from 61,114 units in the same month last year.
