M&M bets Oja will help double tractor exports

Cape Town: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, the world’s largest tractor company by sales, is eyeing a bigger chunk of a growing global market for light-weight, four-wheel drive tractors with its new platform, Oja, unveiled on Tuesday.

According to a top company executive, Oja, built at an investment of ₹1,200 crore, is an entirely novel venture for the company, whose expertise has been rooted in “heavy, rugged" tractors.

Mahindra will build multiple models on the platform across four categories—sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility segments—with seven products set to hit the Indian and foreign markets later this year. The company expects the platform to help double export volumes from FY23’s 18,000 units to around 36,000 by FY27, said Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector, Mahindra & Mahindra in an interview with Mint on the sidelines of an event in Cape Town to showcase the new platform.

The family of light-weight tractors is designed for key existing global markets such as North America, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), South Africa and Australia, as well as new markets in Europe and Africa where the demand for tractors emerge from the vineyards segment.

The company said the new platform opens up the light-weight small tractor market for Mahindra & Mahindra, broadly in the 20-60 hp category, with incremental potential of nearly 3,75,000 units, globally.

Mahindra’s Zaheerabad factory in Telangana will build the new tractors. The facility has a 30,000 unit initial capacity marked out for the Oja range. While M&M will manufacture its own engines for the larger tractors, its small tractor (20hp) will sport engines from Japanese partner Mitsubishi.

Currently, global sales contribute one-third of Mahindra’s tractor business turnover, which was at nearly ₹32,000 crore in FY23. “We have seen in developed world that as a country becomes richer and its per capita income goes up, the growth of cereal crops actually slows down, and the growth of horticulture segment starts to grow. People consume more fruits, vegetables and flowers. This has happened in the West, and it is a trend we are seeing starting to happen in India. We believe that India is on this trajectory of high growth in per capita income, and the consumption of fruits and vegetables, as well as the proliferation of vineyards in India will continue to grow. So, we are coming up with high-end technology in the new range of our tractors, which will have four engines and four transmissions. We will cover the entire 20hp-70 hp market. Our market share in tractors is 41.2% year-to-date; and our objective is to take our market share in the light-weight tractor segment, which is close to 30%, to our overall average of over 40%," Sikka said. While the tractor market grows at a CAGR of 7%, the orchard segment will grow much faster and is poised for 10%-plus growth over 5-7 years.

“The strength of Mahindra tractors is they’re heavy, very tough and rough, and we’re known for that. But with this platform, what we’ve created is just the opposite of that. We collaborated with our partner in Japan, Mahindra Mitsubishi Ag’s machinery business, to create a set of four light-weight global platforms. A team of 250 people worked on this. Technologies like this aren’t about the jazz of it but make a huge difference to productivity and output. Our vision is to democratize this technology for small land parcels, which is not only designed for India, but will be sold across the world", Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO, auto and farm sectors, said.

This reporter was in Cape Town at the invitation of Mahindra & Mahindra.