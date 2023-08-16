M&M bets Oja will help double tractor exports

Currently, global sales contribute one-third of Mahindra’s tractor business turnover, which was at nearly ₹32,000 crore in FY23. “We have seen in developed world that as a country becomes richer and its per capita income goes up, the growth of cereal crops actually slows down, and the growth of horticulture segment starts to grow. People consume more fruits, vegetables and flowers. This has happened in the West, and it is a trend we are seeing starting to happen in India. We believe that India is on this trajectory of high growth in per capita income, and the consumption of fruits and vegetables, as well as the proliferation of vineyards in India will continue to grow. So, we are coming up with high-end technology in the new range of our tractors, which will have four engines and four transmissions. We will cover the entire 20hp-70 hp market. Our market share in tractors is 41.2% year-to-date; and our objective is to take our market share in the light-weight tractor segment, which is close to 30%, to our overall average of over 40%," Sikka said. While the tractor market grows at a CAGR of 7%, the orchard segment will grow much faster and is poised for 10%-plus growth over 5-7 years.