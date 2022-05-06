M&M clarifies on reports of splitting auto business into three units1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2022, 07:01 PM IST
- On Friday, M&M shares were down 0.37% lower at ₹895.70 apiece on NSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Friday clarified on reports that it is likely to split the auto business into three units.
"The company on its own considered and clarified that there are no plans to restructure the Company into 3 verticals," M&M said in a filing.
