OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  M&M clarifies on reports of splitting auto business into three units
Listen to this article

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Friday clarified on reports that it is likely to split the auto business into three units.

"The company on its own considered and clarified that there are no plans to restructure the Company into 3 verticals," M&M said in a filing.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Friday, M&M shares were down 0.37% lower at 895.70 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout