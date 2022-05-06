Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  M&M clarifies on reports of splitting auto business into three units

M&M clarifies on reports of splitting auto business into three units

File Photo: A Mahindra and Mahindra sign at one of the carmaker's showrooms in Mumbai, India
1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Livemint

  • On Friday, M&M shares were down 0.37% lower at 895.70 apiece on NSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Friday clarified on reports that it is likely to split the auto business into three units.

"The company on its own considered and clarified that there are no plans to restructure the Company into 3 verticals," M&M said in a filing.

On Friday, M&M shares were down 0.37% lower at 895.70 apiece on NSE.