M&M EV unit raises $145 mn from Temasek at upto $9.8 billion valuation 03 Aug 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Mint reported in March that Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd was in advanced talks with global investors to raise $1-1.3 billion by selling shares in its electric vehicles (EV) unit in multiple tranches over the next 2-3 years
New Delhi: Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has signed a binding agreement with Singapore-based private equity firm Temasek for upto 2.97% stake in its passenger electric vehicle business, for ₹1200 crore ($145 million), at a valuation of upto ₹80,580 crore, or $9.8 billion. In its last fundraise round with British International Investment (BII) last year, Mahindra's passenger electric mobility unit, MEAL (Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited) was valued at $9.1 billion.