M&M EV unit raises $145 mn from Temasek at upto $9.8 billion valuation

New Delhi: Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has signed a binding agreement with Singapore-based private equity firm Temasek for upto 2.97% stake in its passenger electric vehicle business, for ₹1200 crore ($145 million), at a valuation of upto ₹80,580 crore, or $9.8 billion. In its last fundraise round with British International Investment (BII) last year, Mahindra's passenger electric mobility unit, MEAL (Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited) was valued at $9.1 billion.

Mint reported in March that Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd was in advanced talks with global investors to raise $1-1.3 billion by selling shares in its electric vehicles (EV) unit in multiple tranches over the next 2-3 years.

"Temasek will invest Rs. 1200 crores in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (‘CCPS’) at a valuation of up to Rs. 80,580 crores, resulting in Temasek’s ownership of a 1.49% to 2.97% stake in MEAL. Temasek will join British International Investments (BII) as an investor in MEAL. With this investment, Mahindra’s EV subsidiary’s valuation goes up by 15% from up to Rs. 70,070 crores to up to Rs. 80,580 crores. The breadth of global experience of these marquee investors will be valuable for MEAL. The amount invested is consistent with the Mahindra Group’s plan to minimize dilution", M&M said in a press statement.

“We demonstrated Mahindra’s ambition to build a desirable global brand with the reveal of our born EV portfolio based on the INGLO platform in August 2022 in UK, which is on track for execution. By having Temasek as an investor, we have strengthened our global strategic partnerships and are targeting 20% to 30% of Mahindra SUVs sales from electric vehicles by 2027", Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra said.

Mahindra is preparing for a future dominated by sustainable transportation by establishing a new EV factory near Pune and developing platforms for its upcoming electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The conglomerate has estimated an investment requirement of at least ₹10,000 crore for its EV business over the next 2-3 years.

In July last year, Mahindra and British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, signed a binding agreement to invest as much as $250 million each into Mahindra’s EV subsidiary.

Mahindra has an impressive track record when it comes to the popularity of its recent launches. The Thar off-roader, reintroduced as an urban lifestyle vehicle in 2020, followed by the XUV700 in 2021 and Scorpio-N in 2022, have been runaway successes. They have drawn young, aspirational buyers who seek a large, imposing road presence and features at competitive prices. Now, it will have to rewrite the rules of the SUV segment it wants to dominate in an uncharted, silent and electrified universe, steering the shift to electric vehicles while preserving the very essence that makes its SUVs cult favourites.

The XUV.e8, the first of Mahindra’s Born EVs, resembling the IC engine SUV XUV700, will hit the market late next year. Born EVs are vehicles manufactured on a pure EV platform. While rival Tata Motors has an early lead in the electric vehicle market, M&M will be the first automaker in India to carve out multiple models and brands on a single EV platform. Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, tells Mint that in the new era of the EV world, while there will be customers who value heritage and familiarity with the past, there will also be a new set of customers who want a new brand experience and may not be attracted to Mahindra’s current design language.