M&M EV unit raises $145 mn from Temasek at upto $9.8 billion valuation

The XUV.e8, the first of Mahindra’s Born EVs, resembling the IC engine SUV XUV700, will hit the market late next year. Born EVs are vehicles manufactured on a pure EV platform. While rival Tata Motors has an early lead in the electric vehicle market, M&M will be the first automaker in India to carve out multiple models and brands on a single EV platform. Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, tells Mint that in the new era of the EV world, while there will be customers who value heritage and familiarity with the past, there will also be a new set of customers who want a new brand experience and may not be attracted to Mahindra’s current design language.