M&M Finance delays Q4 results after ₹150 crore fraud detected at a North East branch
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said its board meeting to consider financial results for the quarter ended March 2024 quarter, scheduled to be held on April 23, has now been deferred to a later date, which shall be intimated in due course.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has deferred its board meeting scheduled for today after a fraud worth ₹150 crore was detected at one of its branches in the North East region.
