M&M Finance Q3 net profit at 894 cr vs 274 cr loss a year ago
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Financial Services on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of 894 crore for the December quarter as against a loss of 274 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income (NII) at 1,580 crore increased by 14% year-on-year reflecting a widening of spread.

Disbursements during the quarter grew by 28% year-on-year with a stable loan book at 63,944 crore.

On Wednesday, M&M Finance shares rose 0.72% to close at 168.20 apiece on NSE.

The company’s capital adequacy stands at a healthy 26.8%. It maintains a provision coverage on stage 3 loans at 53.2%.

As of December quarter end, M&M Finance carried a total liquidity buffer of over 11,000 crore. 

With adequate macro liquidity and uptick in economic activity, the company said it plans to progressively reduce the chest in coming quarters.

