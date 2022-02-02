Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Financial Services on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹894 crore for the December quarter as against a loss of ₹274 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income (NII) at ₹1,580 crore increased by 14% year-on-year reflecting a widening of spread.

Disbursements during the quarter grew by 28% year-on-year with a stable loan book at ₹63,944 crore.

On Wednesday, M&M Finance shares rose 0.72% to close at ₹168.20 apiece on NSE.

The company’s capital adequacy stands at a healthy 26.8%. It maintains a provision coverage on stage 3 loans at 53.2%.

As of December quarter end, M&M Finance carried a total liquidity buffer of over ₹11,000 crore.

With adequate macro liquidity and uptick in economic activity, the company said it plans to progressively reduce the chest in coming quarters.

