M&M Finance Q3 net profit at 894 cr vs 274 cr loss a year ago

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Financial Services on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹894 crore for the December quarter as against a loss of ₹274 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Financial Services on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹894 crore for the December quarter as against a loss of ₹274 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income (NII) at ₹1,580 crore increased by 14% year-on-year reflecting a widening of spread. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The net interest income (NII) at ₹1,580 crore increased by 14% year-on-year reflecting a widening of spread. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Disbursements during the quarter grew by 28% year-on-year with a stable loan book at ₹63,944 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, M&M Finance shares rose 0.72% to close at ₹168.20 apiece on NSE.

The company’s capital adequacy stands at a healthy 26.8%. It maintains a provision coverage on stage 3 loans at 53.2%.

With adequate macro liquidity and uptick in economic activity, the company said it plans to progressively reduce the chest in coming quarters.