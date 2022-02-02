Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  M&M Finance Q3 net profit at 894 cr vs 274 cr loss a year ago

M&M Finance Q3 net profit at 894 cr vs 274 cr loss a year ago

On Wednesday, M&M Finance shares rose 0.72% to close at 168.20 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 07:55 PM IST Livemint

  • M&M Finance Q3 results: The net interest income (NII) at 1,580 crore increased by 14% year-on-year reflecting a widening of spread.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Financial Services on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of 894 crore for the December quarter as against a loss of 274 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income (NII) at 1,580 crore increased by 14% year-on-year reflecting a widening of spread.

Disbursements during the quarter grew by 28% year-on-year with a stable loan book at 63,944 crore.

The company’s capital adequacy stands at a healthy 26.8%. It maintains a provision coverage on stage 3 loans at 53.2%.

As of December quarter end, M&M Finance carried a total liquidity buffer of over 11,000 crore. 

With adequate macro liquidity and uptick in economic activity, the company said it plans to progressively reduce the chest in coming quarters.

