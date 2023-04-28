M&M Finance Q4: Net profit up 7.8% to ₹684.1 cr, dividend declared1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 05:59 PM IST
The board has recommended a dividend of ₹6 per share on equity share of ₹2 each, i.e. 300%, subject to the approval of the members
NBFC Mahindra and Mahindra Finance on Friday reported 7.8 per cent rise in net profit at ₹684.1 crore for the quarter ended 31 march, 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹600.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
