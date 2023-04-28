M&M Finance Q4: Net profit up 7.8% to 684.1 cr, dividend declared

During the year ended March 31, 2023, M&M Finance has made a provision (considered as Exceptional Item) of ₹55 crores towards impairment of investment in its subsidiary in Sri Lanka, Mahindra Ideal Finance Limited based on an assessment of the evolving macro- economic crisis and its effect on currency devaluation. This provision was made during Q2 FY23.

