The automaker was outflanked in the SUV market. Now, it has caught up with rivals Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki
On 7 August in 2018, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, faced a volley of questions from concerned shareholders at the conglomerate’s 72nd annual general meeting in Mumbai. Its businesses span 23 industries but the flagship company, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), was in the middle of a bumpy ride—its marketshare in sports utility vehicles (SUV) was on the slide.