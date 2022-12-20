M&M hits top gear in battle for SUV crown

In recent times, Tata has been particularly successful in the car-like SUVs that M&M doesn’t want to venture into. The success of the Nexon compact SUV, which is now the largest selling SUV in the country, and more recently, the Punch micro-SUV, with which it has opened up a new segment altogether, has been instrumental in the company becoming the utility vehicle leader. Tata is another turnaround story and the similarities in the journey of the two firms are hard to miss.