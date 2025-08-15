M&M bets on multi-powertrain platform to beat rivals, meet emission norms
M&M joins Tata Motors in securing access to a technology platform that can accommodate multiple powertrains. Tata Motors has access to Modular Longitudinal Architecture technology through its arm Jaguar Land Rover. The MLA platform can accommodate petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and EVs.
Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd will develop new petrol, diesel and electric vehicle models on one common technology platform that will give it the flexibility to meet global emission norms and adjust its products based on market demand, as competition in the world's third-largest automobile market intensifies.