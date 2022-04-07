M&M says deal to sell SsangYong Motor terminated

"Based on our enquiry, the receiver of SsangYong Motor had informed us today that the agreement between a consortium led by Edison Motors Co and SYMC to acquire the debt-ridden SYMC through a primary equity investment in SYMC has been terminated by Ssangyong, after consultation with the Seoul Bankruptcy Court, due to Edison’s inability to deposit the bid amount as per the terms of the investment agreement," M&M said in a filing.

