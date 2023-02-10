M&M sets record date for stock option for MEML shareholders: Check here
- The company will allot 480 ordinary equity shares of face value of ₹5 each for every 10,000 equity shares of MEML of ₹10 each.
Mahindra and Mahindra on Friday said that the board of directors of the company have approved 22 February, 2023 as the record date for shareholders and ESOP Holders of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited for stock options.
