M&M sets record date for stock option for MEML shareholders: Check here

"The Transferee Company shall issue and allot to those Shareholders of the Transferor Company whose names would appear in the Register of Members on the Record Date (other than the Company or subsidiary(ies) of the Company holding shares directly as well as jointly with its nominee shareholders), 480 (Four Hundred Eighty) Ordinary (Equity) Shares of the face value of Rs. 5 each of M&M as fully paid up for every 10,000 (Ten Thousand) Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up held in MEML," said M&M in its filing.