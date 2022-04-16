OPEN APP
Auto giant, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday agreed to divest its stakes in Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel (MSSSPL) to Japan-based Sanyo Special Steel for a consideration of nearly 212 crore.

In its regulatory filing, M&M said that the company has agreed to sell 34,75,264 equity shares of 10 each held by the company in Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel constituting 22.81% of the Paid-up Capital to Sanyo Special Steel pursuant to the exercise of a Put Option available to the Company on Sanyo under the Shareholders’ Agreement.

The equity shares sale will be carried at a floor price of 610 per equity share for a consideration of 211.99 crore. 

The transaction is expected to complete around July 2022.

Japan-based Sanyo had consolidated sales of 210,722 million yen in FY 2021. Following the sale, the shareholding of Sanyo in MSSSPL will increase from 57.19% to 80%.

On the completion of the transaction, M&M's shareholding in MSSSPL will be nil.

As of March 2021, the turnover of MSSSPL stood at 834.43 crore constituting 1.12% of the consolidated turnover of M&M. The net worth of MSSSPL stood at Rs112.43 crore as of March 2021 - constituting 0.27% of the consolidated net worth of the Company.

