M&M to raise output of SUVs as demand swells

However, the company is still cautious about the availability of electronic chips, something that has been plaguing the auto industry for the last two years. “We are not out of the woods yet in terms of semiconductor shortages and supplies will have to be watched. It is likely that the situation will continue like this for the next few quarters," Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm sectors, M&M said.

