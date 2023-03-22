M&M to raise up to $1.3 bn for EV unit

“As you are aware, we already have marquee investors, including British International Investment (BII) and have announced investments of ₹10,000 crore for EVs in Maharashtra. We are progressing very well on our stated plans, which include launching five new e-SUVs under the iconic brand - XUV ...and the all-new electric-only brand called ‘BE," Jejurikar said. BII will not participate in the fresh fundraise rounds, he said.