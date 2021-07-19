OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >M&M to recall 600 vehicles manufactured at Nashik plant due to engine issues

Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Monday proactive inspection and replacement of diesel engines in some of its vehicles manufactured at Nashik factory for suspicion of premature wear of engine parts due to contaminated fuel that was received in the factory.

"This is a limited batch of less than 600 vehicles manufactured between 21st June to 2nd July 2021 and is keeping in line with the company’s customer centric approach," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company.

"In an endeavor to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity. This action is also in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall," it said.

