M&M to unveil 5 EVs built on new platform in next 5 years
The first launch will be the XUV e8 in December 2024, with the remaining four planned over the next two years
OXFORDSHIRE (UK) : Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday said it will launch five electric vehicles by 2027 on its new platform Inglo, starting with the first in December 2024. The company expects as much as 30% of its sales to come from EVs by 2027.