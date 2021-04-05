Anish Shah will become the first professional managing director and CEO of the diversified Mahindra group when he takes over the reins from Anand Mahindra in November. In an interview with Mint, Shah outlined the plans for various group businesses ranging from tractors to technology. Edited excerpts:

What transformational changes do you have in mind for the group?

From the group standpoint, auto is a very important business and will continue to be very important. There will be an object of mobility and object of desire. So, the auto industry will branch out in two separate paths in a sense. One path will be vehicles to get you from place A to place B, from a pure utility standpoint. We have started to see that with the Olas and Ubers of the world. It is moving a little slow at present and there is a view that it will become completely autonomous in the future. The second one, which we feel will stay for the foreseeable future, is an object of desire, where consumers would want to drive certain cars. In that context, Mahindra is actually well-positioned because our focus has been on objects of desire and true-blue sport utility vehicles (SUVs) that consumers want from an adventure standpoint and they also want elegance in those cars to be able to take them out in a city. We would continue to focus on that and would not focus on smaller sedans and SUVs, which are more likely to be objects of mobility.

M&M has lost market share in the past few years. How do you plan to reclaim it?

I would like to clarify that the way we look at the market now is the core SUVs and not the entire SUV market. The lessons we have learnt over the last few years is that the launches outside the core have not worked and we don’t have a strong value proposition for the small SUVs or multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) such as the Marazzo. Given that, we would define market share within the core SUV segment where we play and not the market share for the entire segment.

How will the recent cost-cutting measures improve the financials of group companies?

What we have been able to do has already been reflected in the margins in both our farm and auto businesses. What we have seen over the last two quarters is that our farm business margins have been better than the industry, which has always been the case. Auto, in one quarter, has been the highest in the industry and in the second quarter not quite the highest but very good versus the competitors. We have been able to ride out many of the challenges as a result of enhanced margins. So, many of the cost efforts that we put in will continue. We always felt that a crisis is an opportunity. So, we have taken advantage of this crisis to be able to look at all elements of cost closely and be able to take action there. So, we expect this to put us in better stead in the coming years.

How many of Mahindra’s subsidiaries can meet the 18% return on capital employed (ROCE) target?

Let’s start with the loss-making international subsidiaries, which was really the first area of focus. What we have said in the presentation (during Q3 results) is that the losses from that segment were ₹3,329 crore last year, will be close to ₹3,300 crore this year, and down to ₹300 crore next year. We are seeing a significant reduction in losses with our international subsidiaries. We have seen some of our domestic subsidiaries also that were making losses and that have been addressed. Mahindra First Choice Service is an example and there are a couple of others and those will again not be in our financials.

If you move to our profit-making entities, we will put them in two categories, one with less than 10% ROCE and some which are greater than 10% and some greater than 20%. Our focus now is on the ones less than 10% and we are trying to look at how we can get them to 15% to 18% at least.

What will be the strategy pertaining to the electric vehicle business?

We want to take leadership in the EV space. We had leadership in the past and we see the industry playing out in three phases.

First will be three-wheelers and small four-wheelers for passengers and load transport. We have got some really good products there. We have also announced a separate vertical to address that market segment.

The second phase is electrifying current vehicles and that has started already and we will come out with a couple of vehicles there.

The third one is the born-electric platform and that would essentially happen three to five years from now. We plan to have ₹3,000 crore investment at this point in EVs and we will continue to monitor it and see what we can get from our return standpoint and then look at enhanced investment as required.

We also have a product that will be launched with Automobili Pininfarina and that will be one of the best electric cars in the world.

malyaban.g@livemint.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via