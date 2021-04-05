‘M&M’s focus is on core SUVs, not the overall SUV segment’4 min read . 01:02 AM IST
We have a product that will be launched with Automobili Pininfarina and that will be one of the best electric cars in the world
Anish Shah will become the first professional managing director and CEO of the diversified Mahindra group when he takes over the reins from Anand Mahindra in November. In an interview with Mint, Shah outlined the plans for various group businesses ranging from tractors to technology. Edited excerpts:
What transformational changes do you have in mind for the group?
