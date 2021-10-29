OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >MMTC-PAMP launches e-commerce portal
Listen to this article

New Delhi: MMTC-PAMP on Friday announced the launch of its e-commerce platform ahead of the festival season sales. The site will sell gold and silver coins and bars.

MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA.

Growth in online shopping even for high-priced products such as gold jewellery has prompted MMTC-PAMP to launch its site.

“As India’s only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refinery, we have launched our e-commerce website to meet the growing demand for pure gold from across India. A major driver behind this launch is customers’ rising trust and increased inclination towards virtual shopping. The e-commerce platform will make our unique, 24K 999.9 purest gold and silver products easily accessible to customers throughout India," Anika Agarwal, president, consumer business, MMTC-PAMP.

Offline, MMTC-PAMP sells gold and silver products through retail stores across 12 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Thrissur, and Ludhiana apart from two pop-up shops set up in New Delhi (Select Citywalk, Saket) and Chandigarh (Elante Mall).

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout