New Delhi: MMTC-PAMP on Friday announced the launch of its e-commerce platform ahead of the festival season sales. The site will sell gold and silver coins and bars.

MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA.

Growth in online shopping even for high-priced products such as gold jewellery has prompted MMTC-PAMP to launch its site.

“As India’s only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refinery, we have launched our e-commerce website to meet the growing demand for pure gold from across India. A major driver behind this launch is customers’ rising trust and increased inclination towards virtual shopping. The e-commerce platform will make our unique, 24K 999.9 purest gold and silver products easily accessible to customers throughout India," Anika Agarwal, president, consumer business, MMTC-PAMP.

Offline, MMTC-PAMP sells gold and silver products through retail stores across 12 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Thrissur, and Ludhiana apart from two pop-up shops set up in New Delhi (Select Citywalk, Saket) and Chandigarh (Elante Mall).

