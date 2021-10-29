MMTC-PAMP launches e-commerce portal

MMTC-PAMP launches e-commerce portal1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
- Growth in online shopping even for high-priced products such as gold jewellery has prompted MMTC-PAMP to launch the site
New Delhi: MMTC-PAMP on Friday announced the launch of its e-commerce platform ahead of the festival season sales. The site will sell gold and silver coins and bars.
MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA.
Growth in online shopping even for high-priced products such as gold jewellery has prompted MMTC-PAMP to launch its site.
“As India’s only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refinery, we have launched our e-commerce website to meet the growing demand for pure gold from across India. A major driver behind this launch is customers’ rising trust and increased inclination towards virtual shopping. The e-commerce platform will make our unique, 24K 999.9 purest gold and silver products easily accessible to customers throughout India," Anika Agarwal, president, consumer business, MMTC-PAMP.
Offline, MMTC-PAMP sells gold and silver products through retail stores across 12 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Thrissur, and Ludhiana apart from two pop-up shops set up in New Delhi (Select Citywalk, Saket) and Chandigarh (Elante Mall).
