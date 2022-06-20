MNCs offer EV lease, salaries for nannies as battle for talent rages3 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 12:16 AM IST
The initiatives by MNCs also come when India Inc. is tightening purses strings and dialing down discretionary spends like offsites
MUMBAI : Amid stiff competition from Indian legacy firms and startups, and a limited talent pool, multinational companies are wooing prospective employees with perks ranging from electric car lease programmes and spot awards, to salaries for nannies.