MUMBAI : Amid stiff competition from Indian legacy firms and startups, and a limited talent pool, multinational companies are wooing prospective employees with perks ranging from electric car lease programmes and spot awards, to salaries for nannies.

MNCs are taking a leaf out of global success stories on hiring as well as piloting benefit programmes in India to firm up their hiring policies, considering that just a salary hike is not making the cut anymore.

For instance, HSBC, which has 40,000 Indian employees has a separate component of ₹10,000-15,000 to help single parents and mothers with children under six years pay nannies. The programme, piloted in India during the pandemic, is being offered to employees in other markets.

The lender is also looking at EV car policies to attract the young. “Requests to consider EVs came up in our engagement forums with employees. In response, we are exploring ways to offer EV as part of our car lease benefits," Archana Chadha, head human resources, HSBC India, said.

HSBC UK recently offered EV lease to about 35,000 of its employees. The bank said EVs, including those of Tesla, were offered on lease for four years, with an option to own the car once the lease period was over. EVs attract lower tax and have done well in attracting talent.

Multinationals said young employees are looking at compensation structures beyond the cash component, including benefits to reduce carbon emissions or help parents look after their children, especially when the hybrid work culture has become the norm.

“Cash is the initial euphoria and eventually settles down, while benefits and HR policies bring in the stickiness. MNCs have the advantage of bringing in globally successful benefit programmes and tweak them to suit the Indian population," Roopank Chaudhary, partner, human capital solutions, Aon India, said.

Indian firms, in comparison, do not have similar advantages to launch such benefits fast. “For Indian organizations, it is tough given the large size of their employee base and working out the economics of new-age benefit programmes has to be on the basis of final utilization,“ Chaudhary added.

The initiatives by MNCs also come when India Inc. is tightening purses strings and dialing down discretionary spends like offsite meets, travels and big marketing initiatives to preserve cash to counter rising challenges.

“We launched spot awards (cash payments) in second half of 2021 to deal with the war for talent we have seen since April 2021," Anupam Kaura, president and chief human resources officer, CRISIL, said.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, that do not create long term or permanent drag on the expense base, or unduly skew the pay mix," Kaura added.

Crisil said the deferred cash payment option was offered to employees who felt stock compensation was an expensive proposition. “It brings with it advantages from accounting, charge in books relative to stock based benefits."

To woo working women and preventing drop outs led to online retail giants like Amazon launching programmes after the “creche system came crashing".“We supported cash-outs so that they could choose to have nannies at home or hire extra help or whatever they needed it for while working from home," said Swati Rustagi, director, diversity, equity and inclusion, Amazon.