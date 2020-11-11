MNCs ride on digital talent to make India their core innovation centre

BENGALURU : Multi-national companies (MNC) such as Airbus, Mercedes Benz, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Texas Instruments Inc (TI) are making India their core innovation centre, riding on its digital-savvy talent that is able to work on advanced technologies and build solutions for the world.

Over the years, the India technology hubs have evolved from being a cost arbitrage centre to supporting global teams to driving core innovation today. For instance, every Airbus aircraft and in every Mercedes vehicle manufactured today, there are parts or technologies that are developed in India, top company executives said. This was not the case until few years ago.

For Airbus, the Bengaluru centre is “unique" as it focuses on core engineering areas across programs and domains, said Remi Maillard, president of Airbus India and managing director of South Asia region. “It is an intrinsic part of our global engineering work."

More than 500 engineers work at Airbus’ Bengaluru centre.

“India’s strength lies in its talent, its ability to scale volume and the presence of perhaps the largest engineers and IT partner ecosystems in the world. It is a base, a strategic resource hub for emerging technologies, world-class talent and research and development that powers the aerospace sector," said Maillard.

Mercedes-Benz Research & Development India (MBRDI) is the largest R&D centre outside of Germany for Daimler. Founded in 1996 as a captive unit to support Daimler’s global IT operations, today it is a core part of the company with 5,000 skilled engineers spread across its R&D facility Bengaluru and satellite office in Pune.

MBRDI’s team in India is currently working on advanced technologies for connected cars, a concept that is expected to transform the automotive sector. “We take pride in sharing that there is a bit of India in every Mercedes vehicle, today. Every aspect of the car in some way or the other is touched, modified, developed or supported by India," said Manu Saale, managing director and CEO, MBRDI.

“We are working on emerging software, computer simulation, designing, infotainment and connectivity, and solutions in the digital space. We are also keen on acquiring talent in the space of AI, big data and IT security solutions," said Saale.

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR)’s journey in India began in 2003 with a team of just 40 software engineers. But over the years, the availability of digital-ready talent, led SSIR to expand its portfolio to include hardware capabilities and various aspects of product design thereby becoming the second largest R&D centre with more than 2,500 engineers.

“Our biggest USP is the breadth of expertise available in the India team, right from circuit design, IP design, SoC (system on a chip) design, and embedded and communication software encompassing the complete software stack. The range of skills and proficiency has helped transform the India centre into a major innovation hub for Samsung," said Balajee Sowrirajan, corporate vice president, SSIR.

SSIR has plans for significant expansion in terms of “R&D strength and investment in state-of-the-art product labs," Sowrirajan said. “Our long-term vision for the industry would be to see a complete product design ecosystem set up in India, helmed completely by the R&D teams here."

Semiconductor company TI was the first global technology company to set up operations in India as early as 1985 and has since become the largest R&D centre outside of its headquarters in Dallas.

Over the last four years, it has doubled the patents filed from India which is indicative of the innovation-driven work being done locally. “Every year, we are adding over 100 first-time inventors. And, close to 25% of our patents come from people who have completed just 1-3 years at TI India," said Santhosh Kumar, president & managing director, TI India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via