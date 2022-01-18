Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  MobiKwik, Bharat BillPay tie-up to launch ClickPay for bill payments

MobiKwik, Bharat BillPay tie-up to launch ClickPay for bill payments

ClickPay is a two-step payment feature wherein the billers generate a unique payment link within the bill-pay message and send it to the customer allowing them to make payments directly on the payment page. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
1 min read . 12:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Through ClickPay, MobiKwik customers will be able to pay recurring online bills, such as mobile, gas, water, electricity, DTH, insurance and loan EMIs 

Fintech firm MobiKwik on Tuesday said it has collaborated with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Bharat BillPay to launch ClickPay for its customers. Through ClickPay, MobiKwik customers will be able to pay recurring online bills, such as mobile, gas, water, electricity, DTH, insurance and loan EMIs with ease by eliminating the need to remember individual bill details and due dates.

ClickPay is a two-step payment feature wherein the billers generate a unique payment link within the bill-pay message and send it to the customer allowing them to make payments directly on the payment page.

After the disruption in auto-debit payments caused by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) ruling on mandatory two-factor authentication for recurring payment mandates, many bill payment companies and utility services providers have tied up with NPCI BharatPay to extend ClickPay service to their customers.

“We are glad to launch the ClickPay facility with MobiKwik. This facility has been providing an all-new dimension to regular bill payments for millions of customers in India. We believe this initiative will offer a memorable transaction experience to MobiKwik customers for all their bill payments backed up by enhanced convenience and safety. Our association with MobiKwik is a step ahead to provide a wider reach to ‘ClickPay’ in the country and empower customers to pay all their bills seamlessly without having to worry about the amount and due dates via this unique functionality," said Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd.

MobiKwik operates on the Bharat Bill Payment Services platform. The company received authorization from the RBI to operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit in 2019, it said.

