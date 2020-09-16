Mobikwik elevates Chandan Joshi as co-founder in run-up to IPO

“It has been fantastic seeing Chandan build the Payments Business for the past 2.5 years with amazing zeal and conviction. Chandan has demonstrated all the right traits that we look for in a business leader - he leads from the front, is invested in his teams, is tenacious in driving business results and in closing large strategic deals. He has been a strong growth driver for MobiKwik and we want him to partner with us as a co-founder in the overall build-out of the company," said Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder & CEO MobiKwik.