Mobikwik seeks valuation of around $250 million, cuts issue size
Summary
- The company, headed by the husband-and-wife duo Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, has reduced its fundraising target to ₹572 crore, following Sebi's approval in September to raise ₹700 crore.
MobiKwik’s public offer will open for subscription on Wednesday with a price band of ₹265-279 per equity share, valuing the company at about ₹2,165 crore, a sharp discount to the valuation the company sought in its last attempt at the public listing back in 2021of ₹7,600 crore.