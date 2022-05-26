MobiKwik launches ‘AutoBill Pay’ feature for ZIP users

MobiKwik launches ‘AutoBill Pay’ feature for ZIP users2 min read . 01:52 PM IST
- This feature will benefit both users and billers alike, users can avoid late payments and penalties by automating bills whereas billers will get their payments on time
NEW DELHI: MobiKwik has announced the launch of the ‘AutoBill Pay’ feature for its 25 million ZIP users to simplify recurring bill payments. ZIP is MobiKwik’s flagship Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) product which extends a line of credit to its users.
This feature is exclusively designed for ZIP users to pay multiple bills such as electricity, water, gas, mobile, DTH, etc. automatically every month using the BNPL credit line. To activate the feature, ZIP users will have to register their billers on the MobiKwik app and enable the AutoBill Pay feature, said the firm.
With the AutoBill Pay feature, MobiKwik ZIP users can automate all their bill payments. It provides users with the facility to create, approve, modify, pause as well as revoke auto-debit on ZIP as per their requirements. To use the AutoBill Pay feature, users will need to update their existing MobiKwik mobile app. Once updated, the option of “Pay one bill for all bills" would appear on the dashboard for both android and iOS users. Users can choose their preferred utility bills and a single ZIP bill will be generated on monthly basis. The bills would be fetched 15 to 20 days prior to the due date/s and users will get the notification before the payment is debited.
Chandan Joshi, Co-Founder and CEO, Consumer Payments, MobiKwik, said, “We have realised that everyday users are inundated to remember the due dates for various utility bills and clearing them on time. To ease this pain point, we have integrated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering with AutoBill Pay so that our 25 million ZIP users can now use BNPL to aggregate their multiple daily life bills payments and pay one bill for all bills. This feature will benefit both users and billers alike, users can avoid late payments and penalties by automating bills whereas billers will get their payments on time. Our team is working round the clock to bring many such user-friendly features on our platform to simplify daily life payments for our users."
The AutoBill Pay feature is available for MobiKwik ZIP users across 700-plus cities across the country, said the firm.