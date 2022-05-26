MobiKwik launches ‘AutoBill Pay’ feature for ZIP users

With the AutoBill Pay feature, MobiKwik ZIP users can automate all their bill payments. It provides users with the facility to create, approve, modify, pause as well as revoke auto-debit on ZIP as per their requirements. To use the AutoBill Pay feature, users will need to update their existing MobiKwik mobile app. Once updated, the option of “Pay one bill for all bills" would appear on the dashboard for both android and iOS users. Users can choose their preferred utility bills and a single ZIP bill will be generated on monthly basis. The bills would be fetched 15 to 20 days prior to the due date/s and users will get the notification before the payment is debited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}